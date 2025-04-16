Barclays PLC Sells 166,084 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 853,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 166,084 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $89,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,496,000 after purchasing an additional 51,519 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 65.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 1.9 %

MKSI stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.47. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 18.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. The trade was a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

