Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading 6.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.27. 3,946,102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 5,213,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.69.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.93.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

