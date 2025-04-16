Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 958 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,536,000 after buying an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 58,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In related news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock valued at $41,903,066 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

