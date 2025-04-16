Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.4178 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

