Benchmark (LON:BMK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 85584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.41 ($0.27).

Benchmark Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of £149.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.29.

Benchmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark’s mission is to enable aquaculture producers to improve their sustainability and profitability.We bring together biology and technology to develop innovative products which improve yield, quality and animal health and welfare for our customers. We do this by improving the genetic make-up, health and nutrition of their stock – from broodstock and hatchery through to nursery and grow out.

Benchmark has a broad portfolio of products and solutions, including salmon eggs, live feed (artemia), diets and probiotics and sea lice treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.