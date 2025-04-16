Bessemer Group Inc. Has $481,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,726 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of GSK by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

