Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 857 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cabot by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 57,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,228,000 after buying an additional 96,179 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $73.63 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.