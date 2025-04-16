Best Cannabis Stocks To Research – April 13th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Gibraltar Industries, Tilray, Indivior, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, Femto Technologies, and Turning Point Brands are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to publicly traded shares in companies that are involved in various aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, distribution, and retail of cannabis products. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to the rapidly growing cannabis market, though they often face challenges from regulatory uncertainties and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE IIPR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 289,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 14.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. 240,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,751. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.49. 22,827,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,491,812. Tilray has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $457.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. 695,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,836. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.35.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)

NASDAQ BCAN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 173,095,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,401. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

Femto Technologies (FMTO)

FMTO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 170,435,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,883,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,298.30 and a P/E ratio of 0.00. Femto Technologies has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $25.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 93,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,128. The firm has a market cap of $990.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.30. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

