Best Gold Stocks To Watch Now – April 15th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, and Barrick Gold are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that are primarily involved in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold. They offer investors a way to gain indirect exposure to the price of gold, as the profitability of these companies is often closely linked to fluctuations in gold prices and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 18,535,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,896,357. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,300,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The firm has a market cap of $309.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. 5,074,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,807,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.98. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,976,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,877,990. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 9,450,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,776,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

