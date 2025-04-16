Best Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – April 16th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, and Ecolab are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies engaged in the hospitality industry, specifically those that own, operate, or manage hotels and related accommodations. Investors in these stocks benefit from the performance of the hospitality sector, which is influenced by factors such as tourism trends, economic conditions, and consumer spending on travel and leisure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $16.61 on Wednesday, reaching $4,595.83. 80,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,925. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4,709.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,770.56. The firm has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. 9,358,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,297,159. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $237.34. 701,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,350. The stock has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $217.05 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.06 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92.

