Best Technology Stocks To Follow Now – April 16th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares of companies that develop or utilize technological innovation in their products and services, including industries such as software, hardware, semiconductors, and digital services. These stocks are often characterized by rapid growth potential and volatility, as they tend to be at the forefront of evolving technological trends and market disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.73. The stock had a trading volume of 195,274,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,833,948. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.20. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.20. 27,104,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,186,852. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.79.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $511.46. 8,367,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,758,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $621.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.54. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $8.32 on Wednesday, hitting $377.41. 7,377,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,176,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

AMD traded down $6.84 on Wednesday, reaching $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,977,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,263,402. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $142.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average of $124.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $5.98 on Wednesday, reaching $172.97. 11,654,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,238,108. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.92. 10,962,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,820,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $125.78 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.54.

