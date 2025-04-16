BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Here’s Why

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.48. 13,699,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 24,247,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBAI. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.34.

In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. This trade represents a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigBear.ai by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

