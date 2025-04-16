Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.62. Approximately 7,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Black Hawk Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 63,015 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 319,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205,826 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Black Hawk Acquisition by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 688,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

