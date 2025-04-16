BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Shares Sold by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,302 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

