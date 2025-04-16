bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $40.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

bluebird bio stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 237,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 77,293 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 184,605 shares during the last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 2,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 355,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

