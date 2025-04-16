BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGC. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $15.44.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $739,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 216,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

