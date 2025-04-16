BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.31% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NYSE WPM traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $85.82. 306,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.74 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

