BNP Paribas Upgrades TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) to “Outperform”

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.