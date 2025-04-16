Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 3% – Should You Buy?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.55 and last traded at $161.53. 2,054,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 8,999,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

