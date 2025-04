Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Boyd Group Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BFGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.64 and traded as low as $155.54. Boyd Group Income Fund shares last traded at $155.64, with a volume of 400 shares.

Boyd Group Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.64.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair/replacement, and related services.

