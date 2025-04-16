Brandywine Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 8,692 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Brandywine Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Klaviyo accounts for about 0.4% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,449,000 after acquiring an additional 646,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,676,000 after purchasing an additional 140,127 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,168,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,422,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,943,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,151,000 after buying an additional 635,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,884,000 after buying an additional 357,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 36,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,287,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 246,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,590.32. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at $17,277,197. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,081,710 shares of company stock worth $67,759,137 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVYO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Klaviyo from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stephens started coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE KVYO opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

