Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Update

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.79. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.32. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Institutional Trading of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

