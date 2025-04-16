Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 235 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $18,767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.64 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

