Brokerages Set Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Price Target at $157.95

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth $3,994,000. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 801,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,788,000 after acquiring an additional 93,451 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,034,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.