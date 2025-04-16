Brokerages Set NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Price Target at C$13.22

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Canada raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE NXE opened at C$6.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. The company’s projects portfolio consists of ROOK I, Radio Property, and the IsoEnergy, at the Athabasca Basin. The Rook I property hosts the world-class Arrow Zone, the Bow discovery.

