Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,129,000 after purchasing an additional 974,533 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,912,000 after buying an additional 1,640,903 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $973,591,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,585,000 after buying an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 164.19 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.