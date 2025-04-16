Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

