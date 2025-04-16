Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Trading Down 24.4% – Here’s Why

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) dropped 24.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,218 ($29.35) and last traded at GBX 2,327.73 ($30.81). 5,287,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 2,465,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,078 ($40.74).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNZL. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($44.67).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,114.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,338.11. The stock has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.57) EPS for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.80 ($0.71) per share. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($40.19) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($160,772.90). Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

