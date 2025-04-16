Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Trading Down 26.8% – Time to Sell?

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) traded down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,218 ($29.35) and last traded at GBX 2,252 ($29.80). 125,721,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,988% from the average session volume of 4,070,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,078 ($40.74).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNZL shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,375 ($44.67).

Bunzl Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,114.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,338.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a GBX 53.80 ($0.71) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($40.19) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($160,772.90). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Further Reading

