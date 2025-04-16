Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buzzi Stock Performance
Buzzi stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.
About Buzzi
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.