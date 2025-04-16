Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUYGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

Buzzi stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,062. Buzzi has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

About Buzzi

(Get Free Report)

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.