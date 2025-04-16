CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Short Interest Down 51.5% in March

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CaliberCos by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 66,188 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CaliberCos by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 86,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CaliberCos by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CaliberCos Stock Performance
CaliberCos stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 369,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,606. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.78. CaliberCos has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CaliberCos
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.