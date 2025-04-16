Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Acquires New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,298,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,214 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish purchased 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

