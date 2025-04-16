Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $362,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $141.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.23 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

