Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New $439,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,932,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,099,000 after acquiring an additional 960,706 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,659,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 925,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,119,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,185,000 after acquiring an additional 804,291 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

