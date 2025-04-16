Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases New Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $161,021,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $685,441,000 after buying an additional 870,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,636,000 after buying an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,070,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,116,000 after acquiring an additional 408,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

