Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $521,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promethos Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average is $105.07.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

