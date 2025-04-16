Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 84,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 570,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,979,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 23.97%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.