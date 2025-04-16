Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 1.0% increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

