Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0703 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 1.0% increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENDTF traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canoe EIT Income Fund
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Gold Rally Continues: These 3 Mining Stocks Are Likely to Benefit
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- XPO Buying $50 Million of Its Own Stock: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.