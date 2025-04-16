CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.

CanSino Biologics Stock Performance

CASBF opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. CanSino Biologics has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.86.

About CanSino Biologics

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

