CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Stock Performance
CASBF opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. CanSino Biologics has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.86.
About CanSino Biologics
