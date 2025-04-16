Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 41,320.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capgemini Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. Capgemini has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

