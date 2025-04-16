Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

TPH stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

