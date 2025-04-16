Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $1.59 Million in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,300,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,482,000 after buying an additional 4,263,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 381.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,878,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,665 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 568,634 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.