Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 111,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Prudential by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential by 417.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PUK stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.3258 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.02%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

