Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Capitec Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

