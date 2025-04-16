Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Capitec Bank Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKHGY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.46. Capitec Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.
About Capitec Bank
