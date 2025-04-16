CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Down 71.8% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CareCloud Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in CareCloud by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in CareCloud by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 317,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,738. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

