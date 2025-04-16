CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) Short Interest Down 71.8% in March

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 391,800 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the March 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CCLD
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CareCloud Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCLD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 317,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,738. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.
CareCloud Company Profile
CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareCloud
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.