CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
IGR stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
