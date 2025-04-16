C&C Group (LON:CCR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 145.25 ($1.92) and traded as low as GBX 122.40 ($1.62). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 123.79 ($1.64), with a volume of 26,256,662 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The company has a market cap of £570.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 135.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.86.

In other C&C Group news, insider Roger Alexander White acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($160,158.84). Also, insider Sarah Newbitt bought 11,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £14,640.56 ($19,378.64). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

