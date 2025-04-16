CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

CenterPoint Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CNP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,771,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

