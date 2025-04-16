Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes $20.62 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

