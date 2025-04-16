Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,165,000 after buying an additional 135,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,645,000 after acquiring an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Equifax by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after purchasing an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $330,400,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $225.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.98 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.74 and its 200-day moving average is $256.65.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.31.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

